SUNBURY — City council approved the first reading of the proposed $4.5 million budget and was passed with no tax increase for 2020.
Council members, along with Mayor Kurt Karlovich and Treasurer Kevin Troup said at Monday's council meeting they were happy to be able to work together for the residents.
"We just have to watch our spending but we are in great shape," Troup said.
There will be one more reading of the proposed budget before final approval.
Troup also announced the city is paying back early a $250,000 loan they took last year to balance the budget.
"With the thoughts of a new police department in 2020 we want to go into the year without this debt," Troup said. "We have the money so we are paying this back and we also were able to make good interest on it."
Karlovich also announced he wanted to waive an open container ordinance for New Year's Eve through the city.
"We are discussing this and why not have parties all over the city?" Karlovich said.
"All the laws will still be in place and people can still be arrested for being drunk in public."
Karlovich said this gives people the chance to have smaller parties in their neighborhoods and not worry about walking to see their neighbor with an open container.
Karlovich said people will be allowed to have cans and plastic cups but no bottles.
Council will vote on the issue in November.
City Administrator Jody Ocker also said due to rain that will sweep through the Valley on Thursday, that trick or treating will be held on Nov. 2 after she consulted with Fire Chief Paul Brown and Officer in Charge Brad Hare.