Sunbury council approves two new police officers

SUNBURY — Sunbury's police force continues to grow as City Council approved two new patrolmen on Monday, bringing the total of officers to eight.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich vowed at the beginning of the year to hire officers at a staggered pace and that's exactly what the first-term mayor continues to do.
"As I have stated the process of hiring a police officer is a long one," Karlovich said. "With the lack of applicants, we are working harder than ever to advertise our department in different manners to bring in new recruits. We won't stop until it is fully staffed at 11 officers."
Monday's City Council meeting was held at the Masonic Lodge building on Market Street as part of Karlovich's meeting tours he has been holding since the beginning of the year.
Council approved the hiring of Aaron Doyle and Trey Kurtz as full-time officers to join Officer in Charge Brad Hare, Sgt. Jim Taylor, Cpl. Travis Bremigen and officers Brad Slack, Earl Johnson and Keith Tamborelli.
Doyle was hired at $42,575 while Kurtz was hired at $49,230. Both have years of law enforcement experience, Karlovich said.
"I am happy and thankful council and the mayor are continuing to staff our department," Hare said. "We are excited to get the new officers out on the streets."
Hare has been acting officer in charge since the departure of former Chief Tim Miller last year.
Karlovich has been advertising the chief position but as of June 14, only one person had applied, according to the mayor's office. The deadline was extended until the middle of July.