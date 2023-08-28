SUNBURY — City Council members did not second a motion Monday night made by Mayor Josh Brosious to waive payment of $27,432 in permitting fees from the Shikellamy School District for the new stadium project
Brosious, who is also a teacher in the district, made the motion to waive the fees but Councilman John Barnhart interrupted.
“I’m calling for a point of order,” Barnhart said. “I think this is a conflict for you to bring this up since you are an employee of the district.”
Brosious said he would abstain from a vote but he was allowed to make the motion.
Brosious said, “I know this will not pass, but it is what it is.”
Barnhart and City Administrator Derrick Backer sent Shikellamy School District Superintendent Jason Bendle a letter last week informing him that no vote was taken by city council to waive the fees that have been due since June.
The fees total $27,432 as of now, and Barnhart and Backer said the district must also pay any additional fees that may be tied with construction increases and if any additional items are subject to inspection.
The issue of the permit fees came to light after Brosious released June emails between himself and Bendle discussing a potential waiver of the fees.
Bendle emailed Brosious again in August, asking him to waive $2,400 in permitting fees, after Brosious already had waived the $27,000 in permitting fees without city council approval.
School director Slade Shreck addressed council members and said the district will be issuing the city a check for the permits.
Council also agreed to start making sure all supervisors in departments are aware of employees day’s off, vacation or sick time.
Brosious said he also wants to make sure any employee leaving their offices during the day marks down where they are going.
Council agreed and will use a shared calendar between all departments.
City council meets again at 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 11 inside City Hall on Market Street.