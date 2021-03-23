SUNBURY — Construction at the new Sunbury Police Department is set to begin in the next few days after council voted 4-1 Monday night in favor of moving the $900,000 project forward.
Hepco Construction, of Selinsgrove, was awarded the project and now will begin work at 337 Arch St., the new home of the department after the vote was taken during Monday's City Council meeting.
"We are all excited not only for the officers but for the community," Police Chief Brad Hare said. "We look forward to having a new home."
The project is expected to take nine months, according to City Councilman Jim Eister.
Eister, along with Councilmen Chris Reis and Ric Reichner and Mayor Kurt Karlovich voted in favor of moving ahead while Councilman Josh Brosious voted against the spending.
Karlovich said he is thrilled for the department. "This is something that was needed in this community for a very long time," he said. "I have been an advocate for supporting and getting our officers the resources and equipment they need. The community and the officers deserve this fiscally responsible investment and I'm proud we have finally approved a motion to begin construction."
Brosious said he believes the department was needed but wanted more funds.
"The new police department building is a must for our officers to continue to do their job to the best of their ability," Brosious said. But I believe council rushed to complete the project while not obtaining any grant funds to offset the estimated near $1 million project. The original plan by the police department committee said they would be grants and we have not seen any money toward this. I don't believe we should put the cost on the taxpayers. Moving forward, council needs to be very careful with future debt."
Wetland project
Scoutmaster Donald Rouse, from Troop 333, of Sunbury, told council how his Troop decided to help out Karlovich's Wetlands Project.
The project, located between Line and Race streets and North 6th and North 8th streets, saw action over the weekend when the Troop logged more of its already 275 hours of community service.
Rouse said the Scouts wanted a community project and chose the wetlands, which started in 2017.
Karlovich named the project, the S.W.E.E.P Project — Sunbury Wetlands Ecological and Educational Park — and continues to try and get grants to continue moving the project forward.
The project, when Phase One is completed will include the installation of benches, placement of educational signage and creation of a walking trail.
"Meeting with Troop 333 and 350, also of Sunbury, was an honor because these are caring groups of people who live here locally and are vested in making the community better for everyone by volunteering their time to this project," he said.
"Time, energy and resources are what vests them into the community and I am honored to work side by side with them. The creation of a nature park that is proven to improve the health and well-being of the area will be a welcome asset to the Valley."