SUNBURY — Sunbury City Council will continue to conduct city business and plan to meet via FreeConferenceCall.com on Monday at 9:30 a.m. for the first public meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
City Administrator Jody Ocker said the city will use FreeConferenceCall.com as its online/teleconference platform for City Council meetings until further notice.
"Residents can participate by telephone or using a computer, smartphone or tablet," Ocker said.
Residents who want to call in and listen to the meeting may dial 978-990-5000 and enter 358779 followed by #, Ocker said.
During a question-and-answer session, residents can hit *6 to enter and ask their questions or make a comment.
If a resident wants to view the meeting, they can log in at join.freeconferencecall.com/sunbury1, Ocker said.
"There are audio options for computers, use microphone/speakers of the computer or connect without audio and use a phone, the number and access code are for the audio," she said.
It is not necessary to download the app to participate, Ocker said.
Online participants will be able to see the screen shared by Ocker and council members and they will see agenda topics outline.
"Outside the designated public comment periods, all participants will be muted and will not be able to unmute themselves," Ocker said. "Council members will be manually unmuted so they can freely deliberate on the agenda topics."
Ocker said meetings will be recorded and the recordings will be made available on the city’s website within 24 hours of the meeting conclusion.
"As it is vitally important to Sunbury to maintain all possible transparency during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city will provide public access to its meetings through online meetings, which will allow the public to both view and hear the meetings but also to interact therewith," she said.
"However, with this freedom comes a public responsibility to maintain the appropriate decorum relative to any governmental process. In short, any person taking part in these public online meetings who does not abide by the rules of the meeting, or who enters into profane or outlandish behavior, will be immediately removed from the meeting through electronic means."
Participants are invited to join the meeting at 9 a.m. on Monday when Ocker will be live to give instructions, answer any questions and to practice using the features of the program.
Anyone who wants more information can visit the city's website, email sunbury1@ptd.net or call 570-286-7820.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he is happy the city will continue to conduct business.
"We are all adapted together," he said. "We are using another form of technology to be transparent and hold our public meetings while practicing social distancing."