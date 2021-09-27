SUNBURY — Sunbury City Councilman Josh Brosious continues to push on giving full-time city employees a $2,000 bonus and $1,000 bonus to part-timers out of the American Rescue Funds for working through COVID-19.
“I am seeing this done all over the place,” Brosious told council Monday night. “This is what I am proposing we do.”
Council members listened and said when the time comes to discuss what the $980,000 will be used for, bonuses are an option as part of the spending.
“I want to give the workers some type of bonus money for being an essential worker during that time,” he said. “Without these amazing workers, the city could not have made it through these tough times. Our workers are our greatest assets and this is a small token of appreciation.”
City Administrator Derrick Backer explained the official guidelines on what the money can be used for is yet to be determined but that he received notice some of the funds can be used for lost revenue and that money could be placed in the general operating budget to be spent as the city sees fit.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he also wanted to wait until the guidelines came out and to also see recommendations from whatever management company the city uses to distribute the funds.
Part-time consultant
Council also discussed hiring former Bloomsburg state trooper and current Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams as a part-time consultant to work on major crimes.
Police Chief Brad Hare said getting Williams would be an asset to the city as Williams has more than 30 years in law enforcement and was a decorated state trooper.
“This would be a win-win for the school district and for us,” Hare said. "I am recommending we hire him (Williams) at the next council meeting.”
Solicitor Joel Wiest agreed with Hare.
“I personally know Shawn (Williams) and he is an outstanding law enforcement officer,” he said. “This is a great move for us, the school district and the citizens of Sunbury.”
Williams, who was hired by Shikellamy last month, only has arrest powers on school property, but with his hiring in Sunbury, he would then be authorized by law to have arrest powers throughout the city.
“This gives us an extra person who we could call at any time if we needed,” Hare said.
Karlovich said he believes it would be a great move for the city.
Hare said Williams being hired would not interfere in any way with Williams' duties with the school district. "This just makes him city-wide if need be," Hare said.
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said he was made aware the city was looking to hire Williams.
"I also think it is a win-win for us and the city of Sunbury," he said. "This sets up a long term relationship where the district and the police department can work together."
The next City Council meeting is set for Oct. 25 and will be held at City Hall, on Market Street.