Sunbury cracking down on illegal dumping at brush pile

SUNBURY — City streets department foreman Steve Welker is issuing a warning to anyone illegally dumping garbage and brush at the Sunbury brush pile area in the back of the N. 4th Street Plaza.
Only Sunbury residents are permitted to add brush to the pile, located behind Beiter's Furniture.
"If anyone is caught dumping here illegally they will be prosecuted," Welker said Wednesday.
"This is getting out of control."
Welker said people are arriving after hours and dumping dead trees, grass, twigs and garbage bags.
"We are now going to install cameras," Welker said. "Plus the police department has been made aware and there will be increased patrols."
Welker said the area is open on Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. until noon to residents who want to dump brush.
Welker said he will also meet anyone up at the brush area if they need to dump during the week.
"All anyone has to do is call me and I will set up a time to meet them," he said. Welker can be reached at 570-286-5761.
City Administrator Jody Ocker agreed with Welker.
"Illegally dumping there is something we won't tolerate," she said. "We are taking this very seriously and if we find people are doing this we will prosecute. This illegal dumping takes a burden on the city and wastes taxpayers' money by having to have city employees clean this up."