SUNBURY — Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said his department will follow all policies and procedures when it comes to use of force.
Hare presented the city’s policy to council members and to the public via ZOOM by explaining that there are nine various levels of use of force in the Sunbury Police Department.
The policy was put in place and written by Hare and former Police Chief Tim Miller in 2017.
Hare said his department is trained and receiving additional training on deescalating situations instead of using force.
“I wanted to be transparent about our policies that were put in place,” Hare said. “We go over this stuff all the time.”
Hare said the policy begins when an officer arrives at each scene.
“That is the first step in use of force,” he said. “Us showing up.”
From there, the levels escalate from verbal commands and electronic weapons to mechanical techniques, the release of a K-9 dog and eventually the use of deadly force if necessary, Hare said.
Hare himself was the last officer who had to shoot a suspect during an altercation in July 2008.
Hare approached a male suspect who was wielding a knife, and after several attempts to control the man by firing an electronic weapon, Hare deployed his service weapon and shot the man in the stomach.
The man lived and Hare was cleared of the shooting.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he wanted the public to know the policy, which can be viewed on the city’s website.
“Most of us, if not all of us have seen or heard of the protests that are occurring all around our nation regarding the injustice, discrimination and police brutality that still exists within society,” Karlovich said. “Chief Hare and myself, have, and continue, to work long and hard to revamp our police force while bringing about a change for better public communications and interactions. We are a small city department and we will continue to lead by example, and we strive to always want to do better.”
Karlovich and Hare have also developed a Citizen Police Advisory Commission, he said.
“We take pride with how our officers and the members of the public interact with one another,” he said. “The idea of (CPAC), the Citizen Police Advisory Commission would serve as a liaison between the community and the police department by mediating problems or conflicts and serving as an advocate for programs, ideas and methods to continue to improve the relationship between the police and community.
All members of the commission would need to be a resident of the city or work within the city limits, Karlovich said.
“I believe this will allow our community to be better heard and to continue to lead by example while providing a safer city for all people,” he said.