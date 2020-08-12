SUNBURY — The Albright Center will now have a parking lot after city officials decided to donate the former Chestnut Street warehouse to the nonprofit group.
The warehouse, located at 441 Chestnut St., was once considered a possibility for the new Sunbury police station and is currently used to store city property.
Council members Jim Eister, Ric Reichner, Josh Brosious and Mayor Kurt Karlovich voted in favor of the donation. Councilman Chris Reis abstained because he is a board member for Sunbury Revitilization Inc., which oversees the Albright Center.
The center, at 5th and Chestnut streets, has been in search of a parking lot since its inception in 2013.
The Albright Center came to be after leaders of the former Albright United Methodist Church merged with St. Johns Church on Arch Street.
The signature dome, 32-inch granite walls, and a 1,000-seat auditorium are still waiting to be showcased to the fullest capacity, Reis said.
In 2010, former Mayor David Persing tried to give the city warehouse to the Albright Center for a parking lot but plans fell through.
“The city agreed to donate the building to SRI with the plan to tear it down to make parking to accommodate future entertainment,” Reis said. “For quite some time we were trying to show the Albright Center for weddings and all we heard was where would people park.”
Reis said the parking lot could provide up to 40 spots.
“This will help with any shows we are planning or arts events,” Reis said.
SRI has two years to come up with the funding, according to the contract.
The city also stipulated that if SRI were to ever lose control of the Albright Center, the city would then get the parking lot back in its possession.
SRI President Jeb Stotter said so far there has been $1 million put into the facility through donations and grants. The building received a new elevator in 2016, thanks to grant money from Sen. John Gordner and state Rep. Lynda Culver.
“This is a huge deal for us getting this parking lot,” Stotter said. “The biggest thing even for fundraising for us was the concern that people needed a place to park.”
Reis said the economic value of the building and city went up when council agreed to give the building to SRI.
“Now we can plan shows and get people into the city,” Reis said. “Those people will then shop at our stores, eat dinner and buy gas. It’s a win-win for all of us.”