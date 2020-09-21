SUNBURY — A colorful mural is taking shape at the corner of North Fourth and Market streets in Sunbury.
City businesswoman Meghan Beck commissioned artist Pedro Reyes in October 2019 to create a mural on the side of 363 Market St. that faces North Fourth Street across from the Hotel Edison. Reyes is about to enter the second year of an anticipated two-year project.
"Someone has to bring color into town and that's what I keep hearing from people," said Reyes on Friday next to scaffolding that he climbs regularly to paint the wall.
Reyes said he works sporadically on the mural with no set schedule. Sometimes it's nearly all day, others it's a few hours. He works through hot and cold days either layering up to stay warm or with umbrellas to stay cool in the shade.
One section of the mural is a library, the top will mimic the architecture of the nearby Hotel Edison and another section is of the Susquehanna River and local bridges between Sunbury and Northumberland. That section will have a lot of color, gears, clouds, clocks, hot air balloons and renderings of Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla.
Reyes, who has lived in Sunbury since age 14 after moving to be with family from New York City, said he had several business ventures, including working in nursing homes and starting his own mobile barbershop. As someone who has always been creative since he was a child, he only started taking commissions in the last few years, which caught the attention of Beck last year.
"I always found myself sketching, moving into paints, doing anything art savvy," he said.
Reyes wrote and designed three children's books and designed t-shirts to sell for anyone who approaches him while working on the murals who ask how to support him. Two books are about drawing and one is a puzzle-scavenger hunt.
Beck co-owns the building through 1337 Holdings LLC., which also owns the Hotel Edison. Beck plans to open a makerspace at 363 Market St. called Steam Innovation Labs in the coming months.
"The community has been talking about a mural, but it was never brought together," said Beck. "I thought it would be exciting for the downtown."
The mural is one way to battle the city's negative reputation, said Beck.
"We want to encourage community pride," she said. "We have a lot of people involved in the arts and they don't have a lot of outlets."
Derrick Backer, the executive director of Sunbury Revitalization Inc., said the organization is not involved with the project but encourages it as a "key component of revitalizing the downtown."
"Beautification of Sunbury is always a good thing," he said.
Backer said SRI is focused on securing additional funding toward continued renovations of The Albright Center for the Arts at 450 Chestnut St., the site of a former church. This locale would benefit local artists like Reyes, he said.