SUNBURY — Hundreds of hot dogs, slices of pizza and sweet treats were passed out to community members as Sunbury celebrated National Night Out Tuesday.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious and Councilmen Jim Eister, Ric Reichner and John Barnhart, along with Councilwoman Lisa Martina strolled through the event and helped out with various functions.
"This is so well attended and we are happy to be able to see so many people come out to support our police and fire department and emergency responders," Eister said while helping the Eagles Club give away free hot dogs.
Reichner, along with city Controller Jerome Alex helped organize a car show that had more than 50 vehicles parked for people to come and look at.
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano also stopped at the event held at the Sunbury Community Pool to show support.
"They all really did a great job with this," he said. "It is great to see all these people out having a good time and enjoying the food."
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare, along with officer Keith Tamborelli organized the night, along with the rest of the police department who also walked around and met with residents.
"Tonight was a success and I am thankful to everyone who stepped up to help out," Brosious said. "We had a lot of vendors give away many free items for the kids. A huge thank you to everyone who made this happen."
The event had more than 50 vendors and featured two helicopters. One was from Geisinger Medical Center and a state police helicopter.