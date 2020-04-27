SUNBURY — City Council voted on several coronavirus safety matters during Monday's meeting, including extensions to two measures to help residents financially during the outbreak.
The board voted to extend pay for employees who are not working regular shifts until May 8, the day the statewide stay-at-home order is scheduled to end.
City officials also voted to extend the tax collection period with no penalty until Dec. 31. Officials also voted to approve the discount period, which usually ends April 30, until Aug. 31.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich and Councilmen Ric Reichner, Jim Eister and Chris Reis voted in favor of both moves. Councilman Josh Brosious voted against it.
"The city still has bills it has to pay and without tax revenue how are going to pay?" Brosious said. "I know it is tough times for people right now but the city still has responsibilities and I believe it is in the best interest of the taxpayers right now so that later we don't have to raise taxes to pay owed bills."
After May 8, employees who take time off will then have to begin using their sick or vacation time, Karlovich said.
If any city employee contracts COVID-19 they will be paid their full salary while they are sick and not have to use any sick or vacation time, Karlovich said.
Council also voted to name City Administrator Jody Ocker the COVID-19 pandemic safety officer.
Karlovich also made a recommendation that was approved by council to keep all city playgrounds and the skate park closed until the end of May, even if state officials open up various counties on May 8.
Eister said the city needs to find a way to make sure the playgrounds and skate park can be cleaned on a regular basis before allowing them to reopen.