SUNBURY — Property owners will have until Aug. 31 to pay their face value taxes before they would have to pay a penalty after City Council rescinded a vote to allow residents to pay their taxes without a penalty by Dec. 31.
Council voted on the issue two weeks ago and that caused confusion after Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said the city should have followed what the county was going to do.
City Treasurer Kevin Troup agreed with Schiccatano and said it would be a tricky situation because people will see the discount rate on their bill but residents would not know that the county portion of the bill will be at face value, which would increase the amount that was due.
Troup said the discrepancy would have caused taxpayers to send in an incorrect payment which would force his office to return the payments with a letter stating the new amount owed.
“My recommendation is to stick with what the county is doing,” Troup said Monday night.
Council agreed and rescinded their previous vote and voted again to allow the face value period to be extended until Aug. 31.
Councilman Chris Reis said the decision by council was to benefit the residents of Sunbury.
“It is no fault to anyone, but we didn’t have all this information," Reis said.
Council members also agreed to renew PA Careerlinks to extend their lease for another year at $8,125 per month.
City Administrator Jody Ocker said the city will be returning back to normal on May 18 with regular business hours from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Ocker also said the Sunbury Community Pool is on track to open June 12, if they are allowed to by the state.
Ocker said the location of the May 28 council meeting will be announced soon as city officials are working out a way to have an in-person meeting.