Sunbury family creates a 'Sweet Stop'

By Francis Scarcella
SUNBURY — A city family decided to take a “sweet” adventure together that features lots of ice.
Chris Reis and his wife, Emily, decided they wanted to open “The Sweet Stop”, a small Italian Ice store which will be located at 132 Race Street, behind the Chris Reis State Farm Insurance office.
“I am excited to get to open this business with my family,” said Chris Reis, who is also a City Councilman.
“We wanted to find a use for the space that we had, and came in contact with Cousin Benny’s Sunset Slush and instantly knew this was something unique that is not being done around Sunbury right now.”
Chris Reis said he will be adding up to four new jobs in his store.
“My goal has always been to try and make Sunbury a destination city that people can be proud of so getting to open a business that hopefully will bring joy to others is something I cannot wait to do,” he said.
The Reis family will also be selling the Italian ice on a pushcart through the streets of Sunbury throughout the summer.
“I am excited to get out and about with that pushcart and get to meet all kinds of people around the city,” he said.
The family plans to eventually offer other desserts at the shop and will be adding outside seating.
The grand opening will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on July 3. Regular hours will be Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturdays from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
City Councilman Josh Brosious said he is thrilled to see a new business open in Sunbury.
“This is another example of investing in Sunbury,” he said. “It’s great to see more jobs being added and shows there are a lot of things that Sunbury offers.”