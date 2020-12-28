Sunbury gazebo, skatepark vandalized

SUNBURY — City police and officials said they are furious and are searching for the vandal or vandals that damaged the gazebo at the riverfront, spray-painted graffiti along the river and spray-painted more graffiti at the skatepark on North Fourth Street.
Councilman Jim Eister, who is in charge of parks and recreation, said the damage was discovered over the Christmas holiday.
"We spend all this money to make sure our residents have nice things here in the city," he said. "Now we are faced with having to spend more money to fix and clean the things these people did. It's not right or fair to our residents."
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said he was made aware of the vandalism and city police are overwhelmed with three armed robberies and a burglary in the past three weeks.
"We have had enough of this in the city and we will also be actively searching for these individuals as well," Hare said. "Our department will be out in full force."
Eister said the city is in the process of trying to get prices to upgrade the city surveillance system, which has been out of operation for more than three years.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northumberland County 911.