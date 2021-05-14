SUNBURY — The Albright Center for the Arts will begin to offer art classes on May 22.
According to Sunbury’s Revitalization Inc. board member Chris Reis, the program will begin on May 22 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. with resident artist, Uriah “Marcellus” Hammond.
The class is for all ages, Reis said.
“The first set of classes will be an earth art adventure for children and teens,” Reis said.
“This class will take participants on a journey around their local surroundings and use their findings to come back and create their own art.”
The second class will be on May 25 from 4 until 6:30 p.m. for ages 12-18.
The classes will be held at the Albright Center for the Arts at 450 Chestnut St.
Classes are $10 per participant to be paid the day of the class, Reis said.
There is currently no pre-registration or online payment but as classes pick up those options may be available.
“Marcellus has been our resident artist for more than a year and his studio is located on the top level of the Albright building and is packed full of his drawings and paintings,” Reis said.
For more information visit the Sunbury Revitalization Inc. Facebook page.