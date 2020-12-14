SUNBURY — Sunbury Revitilization Inc., Executive Director Derrick Backer is the new Sunbury City Administrator after city council voted on Monday to hire the former political director at a starting salary of $55,000.
Backer, 30, of Shamokin Dam, formerly worked as deputy political director in Harrisburg and has a political science degree from Bloomsburg University, according to city officials.
Backer, who was not present on ZOOM, during Monday's City Council meeting, will begin his employment on Jan. 4, when he will take over for Jody Ocker, who resigned from her position earlier this year.
Ocker said she has full confidence in Backer, but is displeased with council changing the job description of the city administrator.
According to a new description council approved Monday night is that the city administrator will now research, write, implement and manage grants, act as a liaison between different government entities, propose new plans, ideas, goals, and discuss issues that affect the community and review and provide updated policies and procedures as well as other duties.
Current City Clerk, Jolinn Barner will now manage the operations of the city concerning administration and operation of policies and procedures and other matters as directed by council.
Ocker said she was confused by the change in job descriptions.
"I’m perplexed by the council’s revisions of the city administrator and city clerk job descriptions," she said. "I was not consulted on the matter and I would have pushed against it. Especially in light of the preliminary observations coming from the STMP program consultants, which all the councilmen have seen that it states clearly the need to fully implement the city administrator position as the Chief Administrative Officer for the municipal organization."
STMP, stands for Strategic Management Planning Program, which is run by the state Department of Community and Economic Development, which is a program that provides matching grant funds to assist municipalities experiencing fiscal difficulties to develop comprehensive multi-year financial plans and establish short- and long-term financial objectives.
"The changes adopted tonight are in the opposite direction," Ocker said. "It confirms my experience with the city. The council does not have the intention to follow through on full implementation of the city administrator position they established by their own ordinance. I have no doubt that Ms. Barner and Mr. Backer will do their best in the jobs they are given. But my disappointment in the council is deep."
Councilman Chris Reis said council decided to change the descriptions to focus on projects Ocker had started.
"In the end the goal will be to fully implement the administrator position as it as always intended to be but with Jody's (Ocker) work there have been specific projects and tasks that have risen to the top of the list that need to be addressed," Reis said.
"We felt by modifying the descriptions now would allow us to have Derrick (Backer) put a majority of the focus initially on those projects. Things like economic development, grant writing and administration, rebuilding our downtown and other projects will be things Derrick (Backer) will be able to hop on immediately without having to worry about learning the day to day operations."
Reis said over time Backer can learn about the city functions.
"As council feels appropriate, and his workload allows, certain tasks can come back to him to fully integrate the position into the city," Reis said. "We learned a lot over Jody’s (Ocker) two years with us and we are in better place now than we were two years ago. These changes will allow us to build upon that progress and move even further forward."
Reis said he is excited about having Backer work for the city.
"I have worked with Derrick (Backer) closely at SRI and have seen the skills he can bring to the table for the city," he said.
According to city Solicitor Joel Wiest, Reis, who is a member of the SRI board of directors, was allowed to vote for Backer and no conflict existed, because Reis is not related nor benefitted from his vote to hire the soon to be former SRI executive director.
“In fact, this works the opposite,” Wiest said.
"Councilman Reis sits on the SRI board and by being one vote on city council to hire Mr. Backer is actually taking away from the board Councilman Reis sits on."
Wiest said conflicts arise when it deals with relationships and personal gains.
“In this case, there is not a relationship there and just because he (Backer) worked for SRI doesn’t mean Councilman Reis couldn’t vote for him to be employed in the city.”
“I believe Derrick (Backer) will be a great asset for the city because he brings experience with writing grants and ecumenic development,” Councilman Josh Brosious said. “If his position is utilized properly it will make a huge difference in the city and help in many ways."
Backer will receive $55,000 in 2021 then $61,000 for 2022, according to the contract. Backer has opted to not take health insurance, but if he chooses to, he will get a $2,500 reduction in his salary.
Barner, who was earning $40,000 will now receive $48,000 based on the new job description.