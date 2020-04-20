SUNBURY — The city hired it’s first new female police officer in more than a decade.
Dara Golden-Kieski was sworn in as a full-time officer Sunday via video conference by Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich and Police Chief Brad Hare.
“I would like to thank the mayor, city council and Chief Hare for giving me the opportunity to become the newest member of the Sunbury Police Department,” said Golden-Kieski, whose addition brings the department up to nine officers, seven full-time and two part-time. “The department is an evolving agency that continues to move forward in a positive direction.
“I will ensure to conduct myself in a professional manner that builds trust and community relationships to further enhance the mission of the department.”
Hare said he was happy to have Golden-Kieski on the force.
“She will be a great asset to the department,” Hare said.
Less than two years ago, the department had only four officers, including Hare.
Since that time, Karlovich vowed to stagger his approach in hiring officers and wants to continue to build the department to bring it to 12 full-time officers, which he said the department should have.
“Even though COVID-19 is around us we are continuing to move the department forward and make sure our residents are protected,” he said. “I am thrilled with all of our new hires and I believe every one will be an asset to the city.”