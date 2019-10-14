Sunbury hires new police officer

SUNBURY — Sunbury police officer Terry Ketchem is officially with the department after Mayor Kurt Karlovich swore him into office during Monday's City Council meeting.
Ketchum has been a police officer for 13 years, including most recently with the Coal Township Police Department.
"I am thrilled to be here and I can tell you that the Sunbury Police Department is by far the best law enfocement agency in the area," Ketchum said. "If you would have asked me a few years ago if I would have worked in Sunbury I would have said no. But the department has since turned around and they are doing an amazing job."
Ketchum is the Impaired Driving Enforcement Coordinator for all Departments in Northumberland County. He was apppinted by the state Highway Safety Network.
Officer in Charge Brad Hare, along with Cpl. Travis Bremigen were present Monday night as Ketchum was sworn into office.
"We are happy to have him with our department," Hare said.
City Councilman Jim Eister said he was also glad to have Ketchum patrolling the streets of the city.
"He is experienced and he is exactly what we are looking for in Sunbury," Eister said.
Karlovich continues his staggered hire approach and Ketchum joining the department brings the force up to eight full-time officers.