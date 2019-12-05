Eighteen rural hospitals across the country have closed their doors in 2019, according to the Center for Health Research at the University of North Carolina, which has been tracking rural hospital closings.
The first one to close in 2020 may well be the UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury hospital. Officials announced Thursday a plan to shut it down on March 31.
The last rural hospital to close in Pennsylvania was Mid-Valley Hospital in Peckville, which in 2014, stopped providing in-patient care. In 2012, Saint Catherine Medical Center in Fountain Springs also closed its doors. “We haven’t seen the closings that other states have,” said Lisa Davis, director of the state Office of Rural Health. “It’s concerning.”
The 18 rural hospital closings this year is the most in any year since the UNC Health Research Center began tracking the issue in 2005. Fifteen rural hospitals closed nationally in 2018 and 10 shut down in 2017, according to the UNC research.
Davis said that she didn’t have any direct information about UPMC’s decision to close the Sunbury hospital. Most small hospitals that are struggling financially are dealing with problems attracting enough patient volume to generate the revenue to make the investments they need to compete with larger hospitals, she said.
In most cases, the smaller hospitals have been trying to remain viable by seeking a merger with a larger health system. But that didn’t work out for Sunbury, which was acquired by UPMC in 2017.
“There is no panacea,” she said.
The struggles facing rural hospitals have been a priority of the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf, said Sarah Boateng, executive deputy secretary for the Department of Health.
Two-thirds of the rural hospitals in the state are operating with a profit margin of 3 percent or less, she said.
One-third of the state’s rural hospitals actually lost money in 2017, the last year for which there was data available, according to information provided by the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania.
To help rural hospitals, the state has entered into a project with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to create what’s being called the Rural Health Model, said Boateng. Most hospitals are reimbursed by Medicaid and Medicare on a fee-for-service basis. Under the rural health model program, the hospitals will get budgeted amounts of payments so they can depend on more stable payment amounts, Boateng said.
The model launched in March with its first five participating hospitals. The Sunbury hospital was not one of the participants, but another UPMC facility, located in Kane, is. In addition, the other four participating hospitals are: Wayne Memorial Hospital, Geisinger Jersey Shore, Endless Mountains Health System, and Barnes-Kasson County Hospital in Susquehanna County. The state will soon announce eight more hospitals that are participating, Boateng said.
One of the reasons rural hospitals struggle is that they have older patients, who are more likely to have chronic illnesses, and they are more likely to be coming to the hospital with health care coverage provided by Medicaid and Medicare, said Jeff Bechtel, senior vice president, health economics and policy for The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania.
Medicaid’s reimbursement only covers about 81 percent of the cost of care, while Medicare reimbursement only covers about 90 percent of the cost, he said.
The hospital association welcomes the state’s move to try to help rural hospitals through the new rural health model, he said.
While the state hasn’t seen any rural hospital closings since 2014, facilities in more urban settings have shut down, including six this year, according to information provided by the state Department of Health. Those include the UPMC Pinnacle Hospital in Lancaster, along with Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia, Kindred Hospital in Philadelphia, Forest Health Medical Center in Bucks County, and Lifecare Hospitals in Pittsburgh and Chester County.
Boateng said that the closing of a hospital in a rural area creates different sorts of problems than when a facility closes in an urban area. Rural hospitals tend to be “economic drivers” for the communities in which they are located, and when they close it creates problems of health care access because people don’t have nearby alternatives to seek medical treatment, she said.
Residents in rural Pennsylvania already have to travel to get access to specialists in many cases, said Joseph Robare, a professor in the Department of Public Health and Social Work at Slippery Rock University, He is president of the Pennsylvania Rural Health Association.
Having the local hospital close will only make the situation worse, he said.
“That decreases the quality of care that individuals can get when they need it,” Robare said.