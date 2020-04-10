SUNBURY — The former Sunbury Community Hospital is still on the list of places being considered by the state as alternate care sites for an expected surge in patients from the coronavirus outbreak, according to state officials.
"At this time, the commonwealth has not entered into an agreement for the use of the Sunbury site," said PA Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Ruth Miller. "The process of selecting locations to use as alternate care sites is not over as state, county and local officials continue to assess needs."
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has inspected 24 sites in Pennsylvania, including the closed UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury, as possible alternate care locations to support nearby hospitals if they are overwhelmed with patients, said Sarah Lazo, a spokeswoman for the Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District.
PEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers are working closely with the Pennsylvania National Guard for establishing these facilities, according to Maj. Gen. Anthony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) during a media conference call on Friday.
Carrelli told The Daily Item that he has seen the Sunbury site on the list, but no decisions have been made to move forward.
"We are in charge of picking up equipment that will be put in, then we used guardsmen manpower to set it up," said Carrelli. "The state is then responsible for putting in the medical staff."
The state is looking for facilities that can house patients with less serious medical conditions to free up space in existing hospitals to deal with patients with coronavirus. The alternate care sites would provide “a place where we can put sub-acute patients, to decompress the hospital system,” according to Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield.
The former Sunbury Community Hospital was purchased by nonprofit UPMC Susquehanna from for-profit Quorum Health on Oct. 6, 2017. UPMC announced in December plans to close the hospital at 350 N. 11th St. on March 31.