SUNBURY — The former Sunbury Community Hospital remains on the list of places being considered by the state as alternate COVID-19 care sites, even though state officials say 40 percent of ICU beds are still available.
“The Department of Health, working with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and other assisting agencies, is continuing to evaluate the need for alternate care sites in the midst of COVID-19,” Department of Health Press Secretay Nate Wardle said Wednesday.
“At this time, of the two alternative care facilities in Pennsylvania, the only one that has seen patients is the one at Temple in Philadelphia, and it only saw a few individuals.”
“We are continuing to look at potential locations for alternate care sites as well, whether it be those that are state or federally assisted, using ambulatory surgical facilities or other options as we move forward and determine whether our capacity is sufficient. So far, nearly 40 percent of our ICU beds are still available for use.”
Earlier this month, when it was revealed the former hospital was a potential site, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Hadfield said the state was looking for facilities “where we can put sub-acute patients, to decompress the hospital system,” if it gets overwhelmed.
The former Sunbury Community Hospital was purchased by nonprofit UPMC Susquehanna from for-profit Quorum Health on Oct. 6, 2017. UPMC announced in December plans to close the hospital at 350 N. 11th St. on March 31.