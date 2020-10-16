Droves of witches, skeletons, firefighters and more lined Walnut Street in Sunbury on Thursday evening waiting for the 7 p.m. trunk-or-treat event that replaced this year’s canceled Sunbury Halloween parade.
More than one dozen organizations awaited young trick-or-treaters and their families to pass out handfuls of goodies.
Courtney Krick, scarecrow by night and general manager of Aaron’s in Selinsgrove by day, was thrilled to be at the event. “We’re all about reaching the community. With the whole COVID thing, a lot of kids can’t go out trick-or-treating and a lot of things got canceled so we thought that this would be a great event to do.”
Parents like Nicole Heiser, of Sunbury, were also happy as well to have the event for their kids.
“I like it,” said Heiser. “I think it might be a little easier that they won’t have to fight over the candy.”
Tonya Wilhelm was spinning a web as a black widow spider while also helping Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church members pass out their tasty treats. “This is a nice change that we get to interact with other kids which we don’t normally get to in a parade.”
Joe Petruso and Kayla Benelisha were pushing their 2-year-old son Gionni around to collect treats. “It’s very disappointing they didn’t have the parade,” said Petruso. “I love the parade, I think he (Gionni) would have loved the parade.”
“It’s nice the community did this for the kids,” said Benelisha.