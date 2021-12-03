and Rob Inglis
SUNBURY — The weather was warmer than usual for a December night in Sunbury as shoppers strolled on Market Street during the annual Late Night Shopping event held Thursday night.
The event began at 5 p.m. and ran until 9 p.m. Shoppers checked out new and old stores and enjoyed various restaurants during their night out.
Sunbury Revitalization Inc. (SRI) board member Chris Reis said he was thrilled with the turnout and the weather.
“It got a bit windy when we first started but it was a nice night and we saw a lot of people out walking around and shopping,” he said. “This is always one of my favorite events of the year and we are glad to see so many people out and support our downtown.”
Members of SRI were inside the Albright Center where coffee and hot chocolate were sold courtesy of Wake and Wire, which is located on Market Street. Shoppers also got to purchase soup made by the Moose Lodge while visiting the Albright Center.
The horse-drawn carriage rides thrilled children before they were able to wait in line to meet Santa Claus in his house on Market Street.
Many attendees were starting their holiday shopping.
“I am out looking for Christmas presents and my stepdad is a big sports fan so we come here often,” Ashley Lawrence, of Sunbury, said while shopping at the Sports Zone, on Market Street.
Jaci Kerstetter, of Dornsife, was browsing around Driftwood & Sage Boutique where she said she saw owner, Brenda Bachman at a craft fair and decided to check out the Sunbury store.
“We saw her (Bachman) and decided to come out and support local businesses,” Kerstetter said.
At Kay’s Bliss, Vicky Moyle, of Sunbury, said she wanted to walk around and enjoy the night.
“We like to come down every year and check out the stores and see what we can buy,” she said.
Slade Shreck, manager of the Moose Lodge, said the night was a success.
“We had so many people walking around, it was great,” he said. “I think this was one of the best years we have had downtown.”