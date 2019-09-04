Sunbury Ice Rink gearing up to open

SUNBURY — The Sunbury Ice Rink is preparing to make ice for the Oct. 1 opening while contractors are still inside the building completing the near $65,000 of upgrades for the 2019-2020 season.
The first major upgrade is the building will now house two 20x12 youth hockey locker rooms.
The second is the installing of LED lighting which will save the city near 70-percent on lighting bills, Councilman Jim Eister said Wednesday.
The construction also comes at a cost of zero dollars to city residents as private donations for both projects have been coming into City Hall all year, Eister said.
"We are grateful for everything everyone is doing to help this building out," Eister said. "It shows how much this ice rink means to people."
The city is still roughly $7,000 short and Eister and rink manager Tammy Forbes said the city is still accepting monatary help.
The first part of the construction is complete as a concrete slab was poured on Tuesday leaving the construction of the locker rooms to take place through the week and all of next week, Eister said.
The rink is also used by various hockey leagues and serves as a home practice facility for the Susquehanna Stampede, of Susquehanna University, which plays in the Northeast Pennsylvania Hockey League.
Bucknell University also uses the facility for practices and games.
The official size of a hockey rink is 200 feet long and 85 feet wide, which is regulation size, Eister said.
The complex was built in 1960, Eister said.
"We are getting things done that needed to be because of the amount of people we get to come in and out of here all year," Eister said. "This is a one of a kind complex and we want to make sure it is well maintained and our entire Valley can use it."
The rink also purchased a ice skate sharpening machine that employees will be able to use to make sure skates are up to par, Forbes said. "This was another donation from a private resident and we are so grateful for all the help and support we recieve."
More than $20,000 was donated to the rink by a private foundation in order to get rubber matting that sits inside the lobby and outside of the actual ice rink itself, Forbes said.
Carl Yoder, who works for the city at the rink, is excited for the improvements.
"We were always juggling people around to various sections of the building," he said. "This will be so much better now."
City Administrator Jody Ocker said the construction for the locker rooms is near $27,000 and the city is about $7,000 short.
"We had two people pledge $10,000 each and we are short but we are certain we will get this money," Ocker said. "We are putting in grant applications to see if we can get this covered If we fall short we won't stop and we are certain we will have the funding."
Ocker said the rink is an asset to the city.
"I think is so important to the city and a huge draw," she said. "You have youth and adults there for hockey, women's rolly derby, wrestling and other events are held here. The improvements are something that we just have to do."
To donate to the rink call 570-286-7820.