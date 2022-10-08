SUNBURY — The Sunbury Ice Rink is sitting at a crisp 30 degrees and is now open to the public for skating.
Councilman Jim Eister said the rink is now up and running for the season and although the temperatures outside are still relatively warm, the ice is being made.
“We are excited for this year,” he said. “COVID-19 struck the rink a bit hard the last two years, but we are passed that now and expect a packed house at the rink on skate days.”
The rink went through a $65,000 upgrade with the addition of two 20x12 youth hockey locker rooms and the installation of LED lighting which will save the city nearly 70-percent on lighting bills in late 2020 Eister said.
The construction also came at a cost of zero dollars to city residents as private donations for both projects funded the improvements, Eister said.
The rink is also used by various hockey leagues and serves as a home practice facility for the Susquehanna Stampede and Susquehanna and Bucknell university hockey teams.
The official size of a hockey rink is 200 feet long and 85 feet wide, which is regulation size, Eister said.
The complex was built in 1960, according to city officials.
In 2021, the rink also purchased an ice skate sharpening machine that employees will be able to use to make sure skates are up to par.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he hopes residents visit the rink, if not to skate to see the various children’s events through the winter months.
“We always have something going on up there,” he said. “I want people to come to check it out and see for themselves. Check the schedules and see exactly what events are taking place and take a trip up to the rink and enjoy.”
Councilman John Barnhart said he hopes people come out and visit and enjoy the rink.
“We have the only one in the area and I want people to come out and visit and enjoy the rink,” he said.
“I hope people sign up their kids for youth hockey and come out and support the rink and enjoy the facility.”
The ice rink is open for public skating Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m., Friday from 6:30 to 9 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sundays the rink is open from 1 to 3:30 p.m.