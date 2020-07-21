SUNBURY — Chris Reis State Farm and the Shikellamy School District Superintendent Jason Bendle have teamed up in order to help parents with back to school supplies.
"With COVID-19, schools will probably look very different this year," Reis, said. "There will also be a greater need for school supplies for students and teachers."
To help families, students and teachers, Reis, owner of Chris Reis State Farm, in Sunbury, and Bendle are holding a "Virtual Back to School Drive" from July 27 through Aug.10 to support the Shikellamy School District.
Anyone in the community will be able to purchase affordable back to school supply kits for students and teachers online starting at $5 each to donate to needy children and families at Shikellamy, Reis said.
"We know this year is going to be an extremely challenging year for students, parents, teachers and administrators so we wanted to find a way to at least help a little through this," Reis said. "By doing the drive virtually, we hope that it can reach more people and provide a safe and secure way to donate rather than holding a large gathering for donations."
There will be three different options for donation.
The student pack which is $15, includes five folders, 240-count wide-ruled filler paper, one pack of 16 crayons, a 12-pack of colored pencils, a pack of 8 washable markers, a pair of scissors, two yellow highlighters, one pink eraser, 24 No. 2 pencils, one 4 oz washable glue, four purple small glue sticks, six red stick pens, six blue stick pens and a pencil bag.
The teacher pack is $9.39 which includes, one box of facial tissue, one pack of disinfecting wipes, one 8 oz container of hand sanitizer, and a 4-pack of dry erase markers.
And the last is a $5 backpack.
The backpack only option can be purchased just on its own if someone can only donate $5 or can be added to any of the other packs.
"The district is extremely happy to be part of this drive," Bendle said. "These supplies are much needed during this time and any help from the community would be very much appreciated."
To order school supplies for the Shikellamy School District, visit https://www.educationalproducts.com/donate/loginlink.aspx?OrgId=SHI068.
The school supplies will be shipped at no cost to the Shikellamy School District at the end of the drive.
For additional information, please call or visit Chris Reis State Farm at 570-495-4556.