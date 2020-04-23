SUNBURY — It took less than 15 minutes for roughly 70 people to go through a line to collect food bags at the Sunbury Islamic Center on Wednesday afternoon.
Lorraine Montgomery, of Sunbury, and her granddaughter Mackenzie Master, 6, were two of those waiting in line to get a bag. “They lowered my food stamps and stuff, so I don’t get as much anymore,” said Montgomery who lives alone. “It’s for myself but I have my granddaughter almost every day.”
Donna McMichael, of Sunbury, was also waiting in line with her youngest of three, Tabitha McMichael, 6. McMichael admitted to also having a hard time getting food lately.
“It’s hard to go out because you have to be careful," she said. "You don’t want nothing to happen, but you have to do what you have to do. You have to go out and get food.”
Sonia Ammar of the Islamic Center was on hand giving the food out as people came through the line.
“We’re trying to help," Ammar said. "That’s the main idea. We are approaching the month of giving, the month of Ramadan, and this is at the heart of giving.”
“It’s great,” said McMichael of the giveaway. “I’ve got three girls at home plus myself, so it’s great to come out and get the food.”
Montgomery was also very thankful for the bag of food which contained pasta, soup, cookies and other staples.
“It feels good to have somebody worry about everybody else, other than just staying at home and worrying about themselves," she said.
As the line thinned out Ammar noted that “they are our brothers and sisters. They are our neighbors. We are in it together.”