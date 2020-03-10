SUNBURY — Road construction season started Tuesday in the city of Sunbury with work at Fourth and Arch streets.
The $443,000 project, which includes three intersections along Fourth Street, is the first of three major street projects this year: Two from the city of Sunbury in cooperation with the Sunbury Municipal Authority, UGI Gas Utilities and Norfolk Southern and one from PennDOT. The city will reconstruct Reagan Street from Front to Fourth and PennDOT will repave Fourth Street from Market to Shikellamy Avenue.
"There's going to be a lot going on this year," said City Administrator Jody Ocker. "It will be inconvenient for people, but these projects are so important. It will improve our streets and our quality of life."
G&R Charles Excavating, of Port Trevorton, is the lead contractor for the intersections project. The project is funded with 80 percent from a Greenlight Go grant and 20 percent liquid fuels money, said Ocker.
The three intersections with Fourth Street are at Arch, Packer and Reagan streets. The work includes installing new curbing, pole foundations and red light systems as well as making the corners tighter for truck traffic, said city Department of Public Works Supervisor Steve Welker.
The work is scheduled to be completed by May 1 in time for PennDOT to start its own project on the street from Market to Shikellamy Avenue, and on Shikellamy Avenue to the bridge.
This resurfacing project began in the summer of 2019 with curb ramp upgrades. Final paving will be completed in the summer of 2020. Glenn O. Hawbaker, of State College, is the contractor on this $1.5 million project, said PennDOT spokesperson Kimberly Smith.
Reagan Street project
The city will also be bidding out the Reagan Street Flood Mitigation project within a month with the goal of starting the project this summer. The city last year received a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to alleviate flooding near the Reagan Street Underpass.
The project will replace a 15-inch combined stormwater sewer line, which backs up during severe rain events, with a 48-inch line that will become the new sewer line from Front Street to Fourth Street along Reagan.
The city will work with the Sunbury Municipal Authority for the underground pipework and UGI for relocating and retiring some of the gas lines. The city will also work with Norfolk Southern to coordinate the work on the railroad underpass, said Ocker.
Discussions will be held with police and ambulances to ensure there is coverage on both sides of the city in the event the underpass is closed and a train comes through town, said Ocker.
"It's a very big year," said Welker. "We have a lot going on."
The city has two meetings scheduled to discuss the road projects with residents, business owners and travelers affected by the pending road closures.
The first one for Fourth Street from Arch to Lincoln is planned for 6 p.m. March 26 at city hall. The second one, for Reagan Street from Front to Fourth streets, is planned for 6 p.m. April 2 at city hall.
Ocker said residents should contact city hall if they have any issues with access to homes during road closures.