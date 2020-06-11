SUNBURY — U.S. Rep. Fred Keller and various Valley leaders continue to communicate about new ways of policing and making sure policies and practices are in place.
Keller, R-12, of Mifflinburg, hosted a roundtable discussion at the Albright Center, in Sunbury, Thursday, with state Rep. Lynda Culver, R-108, of Sunbury, Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare, Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich and Pastor Mark Gittens, of h2church, Sunbury, as guests.
"We’re here today to discuss the policies and procedures of the Sunbury Police Department, what is in place and maybe offer better ways or ideas moving forward," Hare said. "I think this goes way beyond just use of force, but a conversation and action that needs to continue on better ways, new reforms, that law enforcement interacts with the community, whether they are black, brown, white, or LGBTQ."
Keller hosted the event in light of the recent death of George Floyd, who authorities say was murdered by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who pinned Floyd to the ground by placing his knee into Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.
Hare said the incident was "sickening."
"Here at the Sunbury Police Department, we are striving to be better and continue to grow and listen to the concerns our community has," he said. "We are not perfect, we are human, but we instill in all our officers to treat everyone equal."
Keller, along with Culver said they wanted to listen to police departments and hear their concerns and not let the government tell communities how to police.
"Things that work in Philadelphia, may not work in Sunbury," Keller said. "We wanted today to be about listening to the department and seeing what we can all do to make things better."
Gittens said he loved the Sunbury Police Department and said they are the "guardians of our city."
"We are lucky to have the department we have," Gittens said. "We are a smaller community but we know our officers and we all agree that we want to continue to make the department better. I am glad they are listening to the concerns of the public. I realize how important training and transparency are. It is important to have ways for the officers to get to know us and we know them. We want bad people to be fearful of them."