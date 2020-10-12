SUNBURY — City Council is searching for a member of the public to be placed on the new Police Department Construction Committee.
At Monday night's meeting, Mayor Kurt Karlovich asked council to approve a six-person committee as construction on the near $1 million police headquarters at 337 Arch Street is about to get underway.
Karlovich asked council to approve himself, Councilman Jim Eister, City Administrator Jody Ocker, Treasurer Kevin Troup, Police Chief Brad Hare, and a member of the community.
Councilman Chris Reis loved the idea, he said. "We should have a member fo the community on this committee," he said. "I am in favor of it."
Council agreed to accept letters of interest from community members who wish to be part of the group.
Karlovich said all letters must be submitted to City Hall by Oct. 26, which is the next council meeting.
Hare agreed with Karlovich and Ocker's idea for putting a committee together.
"This is great because it gives us a chance to meet and discuss the project as it continues to move forward," Hare said.
Troup said he also believes the idea will work as he will continue to monitor the finances.
"It just keeps everyone on the same page," he said.
Council meets Oct. 26 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall.