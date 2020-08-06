SUNBURY — Sunbury is losing its health inspector as of the end of September when Mary Sue Smith leaves the position.
Smith was set to resign from the job two weeks ago, but due to a city employee testing positive for COVID-19, the council meeting was postponed.
Smith had held the $4,000 a year position for nearly 10 years, City Administrator Jody Ocker said.
Smith inspected close 70 properties in Sunbury and files reports. As per third-class city code, Sunbury is required to have a health inspector.
— Francis Scarcella