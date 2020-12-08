SUNBURY — A city man faces felony burglary and criminal trespass charges after police said he attempted to break into his neighbors home while the victim was inside with his family.
Fred Bordner, 42, of Susquehanna Ave., appeared before Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey on Monday and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $150,000 cash.
City police say they were dispatched to a home on Susquehanna Avenue on Dec. 6 for a report of a man attempting to break into a home.
When officers arrived they spoke to the victim who told officers he was inside with his family when Bordner attempted to push through the door, police said.
When Bordner’s attempts failed, he began to walk around the home and started to approach the back door of the home, but was met by the victim who grabbed a knife in fear for his family, police said.
Officers spoke to Bordner who told officers his neighbor does things to cause him to lose at online poker, according to police.
Bordner was taken into custody and charged with the felonies, plus a misdemeanor charge of simple assault for attempting to break in the home, police said.
Bordner will now appear for a preliminary hearing in front of Toomey on Dec. 22.