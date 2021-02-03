SUNBURY — A city man is jailed on $250,000 bail after police said he sexually assaulted a woman, forced her to use cocaine, crack, methamphetamine and threatened to kill her.
Jose Rodriguez-Martinez, 37, of Susquehanna Avenue, appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on Tuesday.
On Jan. 22, the victim told officers Rodriguez-Martinez forced her to use drugs and have intercourse, according to police.
The woman told police when she refused, Rodriguez-Martinez got angry and threatened to kill her while he broke several household objects, police said.
The man told the victim if she called the police, he would kill her, police said.
Rodriguez-Martinez refused to speak with police and asked for an attorney, police said.
Rodriguez-Martinez now faces felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and charges of misdemeanor terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.