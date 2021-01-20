SUNBURY — A Sunbury man who refused to listen to a court order restricting him from contacting an ex-girlfriend allegedly spray-painted professions of love and a marriage proposal around Northumberland and Sunbury for that woman, according to Point Township Police Department.
Matthew James Furr, 41, of Race Street, is now facing two misdemeanors: one count each of stalking and harassment; and one summary count of harassment. Furr was charged by Point Township Officer David Fizzano in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
The victim, of Northumberland, contacted police on Dec. 27 to say that her ex-boyfriend Furr had for weeks been stalking her and leaving notes and items at her house. He would allegedly ring the doorbell and take selfies of himself at her front door. She told police she had not seen Furr in years and she was scared of him, police said.
Furr had also been posting videos on his YouTube page professing his love. He put up signs and spraypainted messages around the woman's house on street signs. There is also a train bridge in Sunbury that Furr allegedly spraypainted with a marriage proposal to the woman, police said.
Furr told police that he left the items because "he is in love with her and wants to marry her."
After the initial contact with the police, the woman filed a Protection From Abuse order against Furr, but Furr did not stop contacting her. He called the PFA a "Paternal Father Award" and continued to call her after he was committed to Bloomsburg Hospital after standing on a rooftop on Dec. 30 to make a video professing his love for her, police said.
On Jan. 3, police said that Furr escaped the hospital by prying open a window and leaping onto the next roof from three floors up. Hospital staff stated that Furr claimed he was trying to leave in an attempt to go home and see his kids, police said.
Furr remains a Northumberland County inmate in lieu of $50,000 straight cash bail.