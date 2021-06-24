BLOOMSBURG — A Sunbury man faces misdemeanor indecent assault charges after Bloomsburg police said he ejaculated in a woman’s hair without her consent.
Christian Schlegel, 23, of Laurelwood Drive, was charged by Bloomsburg police following a May 9 incident that officers said involved Schlegel and a woman at a Bloomsburg apartment. The woman told officers she went to sleep on a sofa and 10 minutes later felt Schlegel grope her before picking her up and carrying her upstairs to a bedroom, according to police.
The woman said Schlegel put his hands down her pants and rubbed her buttocks as she tried to shift away, police said. Schlegel spoke with police and denied the charges and said the two only kissed during the encounter. He also said on the night of the alleged incident the woman invited him to her home but they left the house because her friends were there, police reported Schlegel said.
Schlegel denied any sexual activity, police said. Schlegel now faces misdemeanor charges of indecent assault and will appear before Bloomsburg District Judge Russell Lawton on July 14.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA