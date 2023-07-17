SUNBURY — A Sunbury man will head to trial later this week after police charged the 64-year-old man in 2021 with felony corruption of minors.
Garth Bingaman, 64, of Reagan Street, was arrested in September 2021, on the charges police said occurred nearly 10 years ago.
Bingaman appeared in county court Monday with his attorney Michael Rudinski, of Williamsport, for jury selection.
Northumberland County Judge Michael Toomey will also be presiding over the case.
Sunbury police say they received a phone call in June 2021 about a non-active sexual assault, and an investigation began.
Police say they spoke with three alleged victims.
Police allege the victims told officers the man would make the victims touch him inappropriately on various occasions.
Police continued their investigation, and Sunbury officer Dara Kieski charged Bingaman with three counts of felony corruption of minors and three misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.
The trial begins on Thursday and is expected to last two days.
Bingman remains free on $150,000 bail.