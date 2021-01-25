SUNBURY — A city man is being held in jail on charges he resisted arrest during a disturbance at a Sunbury home.
Dalton Bryant, 23, is now jailed on $10,000 cash bail after appearing before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Sunday.
The incident occurred Saturday after Sunbury police said they arrived at the Edison Avenue home at around 11:46 p.m. on Jan. 23 and spoke with Bryant before officers felt there was no need for an arrest at the time, police said.
A second call to the home came to police at 1:25 a.m. on Jan. 24, and officers said Bryant had threatened people inside the residence.
When police attempted to take Bryant into custody, Bryant began to resist and during a struggle fell to the ground with an officer, police said.
When an officer was able to get Bryant under control, Bryant said he was done fighting with police but began to resist arrest moments later, police said.
Bryant was eventually taken into custody and brought before Gembic on the misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, police said.