MOUNT CARMEL — A Sunbury man is jailed on $10,000 bail after allegedly threatening another man with a gun.
Robert Wright, of Route 61, appeared before Mount Carmel District Judge Bill Cole on Thursday and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $10,000.
Mount Carmel Police say they were dispatched to Turkey Hill, on Front Street, for a report of a disturbance with a weapon.
When officers arrived, they spoke to a man who said Wright was a passenger in a vehicle and became violent and threatened him with a handgun, police said.
Write now faces a misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.