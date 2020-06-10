A Sunbury man will serve at least 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court Monday to producing child pornography.
Christopher Suarez, 33, admitted viewing and sharing child pornography in U.S. Middle District Court in Williamsport.
A presentence investigation was ordered by the court before a sentencing hearing is held.
Suarez is facing similar child pornography charges in Northumberland County for allegedly having sexual contact with a 6-year-old that he taped and sent to other adults online..
— MARCIA MOORE