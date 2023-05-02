SUNBURY — A 32-year-old Sunbury resident pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted homicide after an April 16 stabbing incident in the city.
Jose Aguilar-Velazquez, of North Sixth Street, through his attorney, public defender Corey Leshner, pleaded not guilty to the charge after Sunbury police said the man stabbed Todd Kriger, of Sunbury, and bit his face after an early morning incident at an 11th Street apartment on April 16.
Aguilar-Velazquez appeared in front of Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey on Tuesday by video using a translator.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare has been in contact with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, who confirmed Aguilar-Velazquez was undocumented.
According to testimony from Sunbury officer Trey Kurtz, police responded to North 11th Street for a disturbance after a neighbor called 911 and reported he was concerned for the man living inside the home.
When officers arrived, they found Kriger who was covered in blood, before he was transported to Geisinger, Kurtz testified.
Police said the victim met Aguilar-Velazquez while walking back to his apartment.
Kriger testified he invited Aguilar-Velazquez inside his apartment and the two were having beers when Aguilar-Velazquez began to perform a sexual act on him.
Kriger said he first agreed to the act and then immediately stopped and said, "this isn't for me," and told Aguilar-Velazquez to stop.
Aguilar-Velazquez became agitated and began to attack Kriger, according to testimony. Kriger said the man choked him, and he didn't remember a knife being used during the incident.
Aguilar-Velazquez did not testify. According to police, Aguilar-Velazquez told officers during an interview that as the struggle progressed he grabbed a knife in the kitchen and stabbed the man in the throat.
Before Aguilar-Velazquez left the apartment, he allegedly stabbed the man several times and bit his face, court documents state.
Toomey sent the charges to Northumberland County Court after hearing the testimony.
Leshner asked Toomey to reconsider bail, which was set at no bail, after Aguilar-Velazquez was arrested.
Toomey said he would not reconsider because of the seriousness of the charges and because Aguilar-Velazquez told the judge that he had ties to Mexico.
Police are still investigating the incident, Hare said.