Sunbury man, seeking murder exoneration, asks for evidence to be DNA-tested

SUNBURY — Scott Schaeffer is requesting that nearly 20 pieces of evidence found at a 1986 murder scene be tested for DNA to prove he is innocent of the slaying of Rickey Wolfe, according to the nearly 200-page document filed Friday at the Northumberland County Courthouse.
The documents also state a second group of alleged drug dealers in 1986 in the county may have been involved in the Wolfe homicide and testing DNA would allow authorities to identify those who may have been involved.
Schaeffer, 53, of Sunbury, who served 17 years in prison after being convicted of the murder, is asking the court to grant DNA testing on several key pieces of evidence found at a Montandon boat launch where Wolfe was discovered dead.
Schaeffer and Billy Hendricks, of Sunbury, received life sentences for the killing. In 2007, Schaeffer and Hendricks were granted new trials when evidence emerged showing both men were not at the boat launch the night of the murder. They both pleaded no contest to the crime and were set to be released but Schaeffer remained in prison.
According to the filing, the state parole board wanted Schaeffer to admit to the killings and Schaeffer refused, causing him to remain in prison for an additional two years.
DNA testing was not available at the time of Schaeffer's trial in 1989 and now he, through his attorney Joel Wiest, of Sunbury, is asking Senior Judge Lawrence Clark Jr., of Dauphin County, to grant an order to allow for testing in order for Schaeffer to prove he is innocent of the crime.
In the filing, Wiest is asking for white adhesive tape to be tested because it contains a "hair which appears to be body hair from the arm or hand and not similar to the victim."
Blood samples taken from the scene, a marijuana pipe, human head hair, contents of bags used to secure Wolfe's hands at the scene, nail scrapings and debris with hairs from the left hand of Wolfe and broken glasses from Wolfe's vehicle are all being requested to be tested, according to the court document.
"All of this stuff was in the court documents for all these years," Schaeffer said. "All I want to do is be able to look at people and them look at me and know that after all of these years I was not a monster or a killer. I have waited a very long time and plead with the court to grant this testing to show my innocence and to let me prove to my friends and family I had no part in this."
Schaeffer also has the backing of Rickey Wolfe's son, Tim Wolfe, of Mifflinburg, who said he supports Schaeffer. Tim Wolfe said he wants to see Schaeffer get his name cleared and to see authorities arrest those responsible.
Included in the filing is testimony from state witness Robert Hummel, who also admitted he lied about Schaeffer and Hendricks at the time of their trials because he was afraid of the two men and was scared to go to prison.
Hummel served state prison time after pleading to third-degree murder in the Wolfe case.
Hummel recanted his testimony in 2007 as part of Schaeffer's and Hendricks' Post Conviction Relief Hearing by saying he lied and neither Schaeffer or Hendricks was at the boat launch the night Wolfe was murdered.
The filing also lists Roy Herrold, the former son-in-law of convicted murderer Anthony "Rocco" Franklin, as one of the possible suspects named by troopers during their investigation.
Franklin, who was convicted last year for the shooting death of his former son-in-law, Frank Spencer, 46, of Millville, in 2012, was interviewed by authorities while he was in prison. He said Herrold, who died nearly 10 years ago, told him that Herrold was the one who killed Wolfe and they were blaming two other people.
Franklin signed a statement for authorities and said in an interview that Herrold was a "punk" and a "bragger."
The filing also states troopers had other suspects in the Wolfe homicide and that testing DNA is imperative.
"As multiple suspects exist relative to the murder of Rickey Wolfe other than the defendant (Schaeffer) it is absolutely probable that the discovery of DNA other than the defendant's relative to any of the aforementioned evidence would be exculpatory in the defendant's case, thereby proving the defendant's innocence."
Wiest declined comment. The state Attorney General's Office does not comment on ongoing investigations or court proceedings.