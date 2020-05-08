SUNBURY — Local crafters returned to the Sunbury Market House on Friday after Northumberland County was allowed to start the first phase of reopening during the COVID-19 crisis.
The market, located at 436 Market St., only reopened with its food vendors last weekend. Manager Annie Clark said they closed down the market house completely to avoid any potential issues with masks and social distancing.
"We feel better now that people are complying with restrictions and are used to social distancing and masks," she said Friday. "So far, people have been compliant and really good at following the rules."
All customers and workers must wear masks under this phase of reopening. The floor is marked in several places to demonstrate six feet of distance. Clark said she took out some tables so shoppers had more room to move around the space.
"It's great to finally be back," said Lori Becker, of Creations by Jen. "We missed seeing everybody and we're back in time for Mother's Day."
Becker considers small businesses as safer than larger department stores.
Dean Straight Jr., of LYA Crafts, said he hasn't sold this many products since Christmas time.
"People really wanted to get out," he said.
Straight said he has asthma, so wearing a mask sometimes makes it difficult to breathe. He said he's not worried about being open.
"To me, it's been turned into more than what it is," he said. "We should wash hands, cover our sneezes, and most of us will be fine."
Jean Yeager, of Sunbury, came out on Friday with her grandson, Noah Yeager, 11, to pick up fresh fruits and vegetables. She said she is used to coming twice a month to the market.
"I'm glad to see it's open," she said. "I'm glad to see people taking precautions. Being safe is a good thing."
Days before the reopening date, Leeser's Shoe Store, Milton, had already taken steps to help customers visit safely. They rearranged the store to allow customers to maintain a six-foot distance, employees will have masks, and they'll also have hand sanitizing stations for patrons.
Jodi Doresky, a third-generation owner of the shoe store, said she was "relieved to be open again. I had applied for the Payroll Protection Program, and I was actually approved. But it is forgiveness. And they were going to make it a grant, rather than a loan, so I got gunshy and didn't accept it. Nobody was able to provide answers to my questions, so being open ... it is such a relief to be open and trying to keep all the necessary precautions to keep both staff and customers safe."
Doresky said she has paid two months' rent even though the store has been empty.
"It's time to start making a living again," she said.
As far as safety precautions, Doresky sighed.
"Well, we were hoping for better weather this weekend," Doresky said. "Our plan was to have outside services available. But we are having curbside, if people call in ... we want to do as much curbside as we can."
Moments later, she stopped and pointed to customer Tyler Adeohold, of Turbotville. "He's a prime example," she said. "He called in. And said he didn't mind coming into the store.
Adeohold, one of the early customers at the store on Friday, had been holding off on buying new boots.
"I'm here because I need new boots for work," he said. "I work at the Weis warehouse."
Essential businesses hope for increase
Budman's Auto Body, Milton, was deemed an essential business, said Erin Marsh, controller.
"We're hoping that things will be picking up a little bit now that we are moving into the yellow," Marsh said. "We had no reduction in hours, but we have had reduction in business because people aren't driving. The number of vehicle accidents are way down and the maintenance needs are way down as well because people aren't putting the mileage on their vehicles that they typically do. It's hit the industry as a whole that business has been down."
"We expect that now that we've moved into the yellow phase and more individuals are moving out and there are a few more places you are able to go to as traffic picks up accidents will occur," she said. "We don't hope for accidents, but these things tend to happen."
At Century 21 Mertz and Associates, with offices in Milton and Lewisburg, Scott Mertz said that during the last few months there were opportunities to work online remotely. "But we couldn't meet anyone face-to-face.
"We actually started having Zoom meetings," Mertz said. "I don't know if I could have told you what Zoom was on March 18, but I definitely know what it is now. We've actually had staff meetings via Zoom and they went on without a hitch."
Mertz said they are abiding by CDC and state DOH guidelines.
"As we turned yellow, when we meet someone and have to show a house, it will be one-on-one ... the Realtor and one person walk through the house at a time. We do want to keep a social distance," he said.
Both must wear masks, gloves and shoe covers.
"We're in uncharted territory now," he said. "It's going to be a learning curve for everyone."