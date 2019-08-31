SUNBURY — Additions to the Sunbury Police Department have led to more enforcement and an increased presence in the city leaving some residents feeling safer.
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich and Officer in Charge Brad Hare said another officer will be hired before the end of the year, the third hiring since June.
“I think they are doing a great job and I am seeing a police officer almost all the time out here,” Chad Weir, of Sunbury said. “Just walking around I am seeing officers talking to people and making stops. I think it is a calming feeling knowing that an officer is near.”
Karlovich and Hare are working together with City Council to continue to grow the force, which only had five full-time officers earlier this year. Council found ways to balance its budget so it could hire the officers but not raise taxes this upcoming year.
The city hired Aaron Doyle in June and Trey Kurtz in July, bringing the department back up to seven full-time and two part-time officers, according to Hare.
Karlovich planned to stagger the hirings to replace several officers who retired or left the department for other reasons.
“We just finished another exam and we are waiting on the scores,” Karlovich said. “I said I wanted to stick to this staggering hiring method and it seems to be working great.”
Karlovich said he wants to see the department at 12 to 13 officers before his term ends in 2022. He said he is happy to listen to residents concerns.
“We are doing the best of our ability to have our officers out and the report numbers are showing it,” Karlovich said.
The department is compiling data from the reports and expects to have it available sometime within the next week.
Hare said thanks to a state traffic grant he was able to get officers out on the streets.
“Having more officers on the street is always a deterrent for crime,” Hare said. “There are more complaints coming in so it’s not that it is getting any slower, but with the hiring of more officers gives us time to investigate crimes. When we get the grants we can do more with traffic violations in the city.”