SUNBURY — Sunbury and the Milton Library are joining together to help residents enjoy the summer months with 500 free swimming passes to the Sunbury Community Pool.
City Councilman Jim Eister, who is in charge of parks and recreation, and Milton Library board President Joe Moralez met at the pool on Thursday to make the announcement.
Moralez, who also serves on Milton Borough Council, said the Milton pool closed its doors for good earlier this year, and when he received a call from Eister, the two came up with a game plan to not only help borough residents enjoy the Sunbury pool, but also visit the library, a place where some may have never been.
"This is a win-win for all of us," Moralez said. "We are appreciative of Sunbury for giving us this donation, and we plan to give these tickets away to anyone 19 and under so they get to at least visit a pool this summer."
Moralez said the library will be the place where borough residents will need to go to pick up the tickets.
"This gives them a chance to visit us at the library and allow residents a chance to walk through the building and see what we have to offer," Moralez said.
The Milton Library celebrated 100 years of operation on Thursday, Moralez said.
Eister said when he learned of the Milton pool closing earlier this year he wanted to be able to help the children from the borough have a place to go.
"We wanted to do something for the Milton children," he said. "We have our pool here and we are happy to be able to donate the tickets to allow those children to come and visit us and enjoy the facility."
The cost of the tickets are $6 and Moralez said the cooperation between Sunbury and the library was great.
"This is just another example of everyone working together," he said. "We are thankful and the children will have a blast at the Sunbury pool."
The Sunbury Community Pool opens on June 3.