SUNBURY — The 2020 budget for the Sunbury Municipal Authority calls for several rate increases due to growing expenses.
The water base rate will increase from $13.55 to $13.88, the usage will increase from $5 to $5.20 per 1,000 gallons of water, the sewer base rate will increase from $18.15 to $18.88 and sewer usage will increase from $8.67 to $9.02 per 1,000 gallons of water, according to general manager Jason Neidig.
The recycling center automated arm fee is also increasing from $.75 to $1, he said.
The main reason is the reduction in customer water usage and conservation. Some larger industries and customers, such as Bimbo Bakery, the Northumberland County Prison and Celotex, left in the last few years, and UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury is closing in March, he said.
Recycling expenses are also increasing, he said.
Flood and transfer stations rates will stay the same, he said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER