SUNBURY — The Sunbury Municipal Authority received $2.5 million in loans toward improvements of the existing water filtration plant and wastewater holding tanks.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday the investment of $119 million for 18 drinking water, wastewater, and non-point source projects across 15 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).
A $1.5 million loan will go toward capital improvements to an existing water filtration plant in Sunbury, including the replacement of mechanically operated controls and discharge lines. The project will improve the efficiency of the overall water treatment system and address public health concerns with existing malfunctioning equipment.
A separate $950,000 loan will go toward repurposing existing wastewater holding tanks into equalization basins, adding additional storage capacity of 750,000 gallons. The project will reduce the number of combined overflows as well as the amount of untreated sewer overflow into the Little Shamokin Creek, a tributary of the Susquehanna River. It is funded with Clean Water State Revolving Funds.
"The investments made today in Pennsylvania’s communities continue to demonstrate the need for reliable and safe infrastructure,” said Gov. Wolf in a media release. “These projects will continue to ensure that citizens across the Commonwealth have access to up-to-date, sound systems that provide clean water for every community.”
The funding for these projects originates from a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants to PENNVEST from the Environmental Protection Agency, and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards. Funds for these projects are disbursed after expenses for work are paid and receipts are submitted to PENNVEST for review.
"Every day, we see more and more evidence of the impact that neglected infrastructure and environmental irresponsibility have on our communities,” said Gov. Wolf. “Significant investments like the ones made by PENNVEST today and programs like Restore Pennsylvania continue to put the commonwealth on the right track to clean water and healthy living environments.”