SUNBURY — The Sunbury Municipal Authority flood control website is now revamped, making it much more community-friendly with features like real-time radar, according to department manager Jeff Lewis.
"This is flood control's fourth website since 1997," Lewis said. "We have come a long way since then. The website now features real-time river elevations taken from our own telemetry device that sits beside the equipment that monitors the river for USGS and National Weather Service. Our elevations correspond with those sites."
Lewis said the website — sunburyfloodcontrol.com — will also now feature real-time Shamokin creek elevations taken from the department's own telemetry device located near where Route 61 crosses the creek at Zimmerman’s Motors.
"Below the water elevations if you click on high water operating levels it will take you to the operating elevations so that the public can follow along and see what we are doing to protect them based on the corresponding water level," Lewis said.
Lewis said the website will also feature real-time radar.
"I’ve had people say it's not real-time because the times don’t match up to the actual local time," Lewis said. "The time in the bottom right is UTC time which is not military time. That will look sometimes like it is five, ten or 20 minutes behind but it isn’t only because we are not receiving the data. The National Weather Service, whose radar we pull this from does not put out the data as quickly on days with clear skies but will put up quicker when a storm or heavy clouds are overhead. Severe storms will update around every two minutes."
Lewis said the department continues to monitor the real-time feature but sometimes when the computer shuts down for updates it will not start publishing.
"If the public sees this please let us know and we will make corrections to start publishing correct data," he said.
The weather and river forecast is from the department's own program, Emergency Managers Weather Information Network, Lewis said.
"We receive this information via satellite and we receive it within seconds of being issued from the National Weather Service," Lewis said. "For weather alerts our alarms go off before they do on the television, it's that instantaneous."
The new site will also work on phones as well, Lewis said.
"We where not able to do that till this version of our site became operational," Lewis said.
"A few years ago we had to upgrade our server size because of how busy the site was. With more people becoming aware of this latest site we still should be OK. We have received this information since the late nineties that we used in-house, but it's only been recently that we were able to put the water levels on our website. The last upgrade we did in-house allowed us to get instant water levels whereas before we had to use dial-up technology to get the water levels. So once we had that we decided since the residents of Sunbury are paying for this information as a part of their flood fee then they should have access to it as well."
Councilman Jim Eister said he was impressed with the new site and that residents will now be able to log in and monitor as they wish during weather events.
"The new and improved site is something that will be useful for our residents," Eister said.
"It's a huge asset especially when the water levels go up. Residents are always aware of flooding and now can watch in real-time and see what is happening.