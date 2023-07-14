Visitors and residents traveling northbound on Market Street coming into Sunbury will now be greeted by a brand new mural on the side of Marlins Sub Shop at 728 Market St.
The roughly 40-by-60 foot painting was created by Marcellus Hammond with plenty of help from Ruben Natal, Ty Derk and Will McCullough and features a vibrant sunset of the Susquehanna River with the Shikellamy State Park.
“It took about three weeks to do,” said Hammond, “including getting rained out for like a week and a half straight where we couldn’t even touch the wall.”
“When he told me how big he wanted to make it, I was a little bit nervous, but the guys have done great, Marcellus and his crew are doing awesome,” Marlins Sub Shop owner Brett Morton said.
The mural isn’t an ordinary mural, according to Hammond.
“We’re infusing it with a touch of magic — augmented reality,” Hammond said. “This technology will allow you to interact with the artwork and bring it to life using your cellphone.”
“This is the biggest thing I’ve ever worked on,” said Derk, who has worked on big murals before. “It’s jarring when you’re up there trying to figure out where you are in the piece but surprisingly we didn’t have to come back down too much. We just kept sticking with it and it turned out pretty good.”
“It looked great on the iPad when he (Hammond) originally showed me, but I think with the colors and everything it looks even nicer now,” said Morton.
While Hammond wouldn’t say what exactly is next for him and his crew, he would say that “this mural is just the beginning of something bigger. We’ve got more projects lined up and are ready to bring color and life to our streets.”
The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce plans on holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the mural at 2 p.m. today.