SUNBURY — Brad Hare is the new Sunbury police chief.
Hare, who has been acting as officer in charge, was announced as the department's new leader by Mayor Kurt Karlovich during Monday's City Council meeting.
The department has been without a police chief since July 2018 when former Chief Tim Miller resigned from the job.
Hare, who served as the department's leader in 2015 for a short period of time, resigned from the job citing differences with council members at the time.
Hare remained a corporal in the department and served as Miller's officer in charge during Miller's near two-year tenure.
Hare was approved by a 3-1 vote with Councilman Jim Eister and Councilwoman Beth Kremer supporting Karlovich's choice.
Councilman Rick Reichner voted no because he said he didn't see the contract. Karlovich said each member of council had a copy of the contract for more than two weeks.
Hare is set to earn $77,000 as the chief. Hare was working as a corporal and was earning $72,000. He signed a one-year contract.
"First and foremost I would like to thank my family for their support," Hare said. "I would also like to thank Mayor (Kurt) Karlovich for working with me to make our department the best it can be. The mayor, myself and City Council are going forward and only want what's best for the city."
Hare said he understands why Reichner voted no and the two spoke.
Reichner said he was voting no to the contract, not to the appointment.
Karlovich said he didn't make his decision lightly and that Hare has done a great job in managing the department when in the summer of 2018 there were only four officers working.
"Chief Hare has the absolute backing of his department," Karlovich said. "I believe Brad Hare has earned the opportunity to represent the city of Sunbury as our police chief. We work well together and I look forward to continuing to move the department forward."